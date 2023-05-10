Conference to advance good governance

Youths from Fiji will join those from other Pacific Islands countries for a two-day conference on advancing good governance with a focus on the impact of corruption on sustainable development.

The event is being hosted in New Zealand by the University of the South Pacific Students’ Association (USPSA) in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji starting Thursday.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia says the conference is expected to further enable youth and marginalized groups from national and regional levels to be part of the policy dialogue with high-level participants at national and regional levels.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the event aims to inform, inspire, empower, and add further momentum to an important emerging youth movement, particularly concerned with the connections between corruption and sustainable development.

Deputy Secretary General of USPSA Aneet Kumar has emphasized the importance of taking the region’s youth vision into action through this conference.