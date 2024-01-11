Concerns about surging numbers of disabilities

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has expressed deep concern about the surging number of disabilities in Fiji.

While visiting the Western Disability Center, Kiran states that each month, an alarming 60-80 individuals undergo amputations and face other health-related issues, further contributing to the growing disability statistics.

At present, Kiran highlights that a staggering 137,000 people in Fiji are living with disabilities, marking a substantial and worrying figure.

Article continues after advertisement

The Assistant Minister stresses the significance of centres like the Western Disability Center, highlighting their crucial role in supporting and caring for those with disabilities.

She acknowledges the role such facilities play in enhancing the lives of individuals facing various challenges due to disabilities.