Community project exhibition in schools

Year eight students at the International Suva School in Laucala Beach are being taught the importance of giving back to their communities from an early age.

As part of their curriculum, a community service project divides students into groups, where they collaborate on initiatives designed to support local community members.

The community service project, which is a mid-year program allows students to come up with creative ideas to help a community that they themselves identify are in need of some help.

Student Elijah Clark says they have to raise funds and all other resources themselves to be able to complete the project.

“And so what we did, we bought the backpacks, we bought the books, we fundraised all the money ourselves. We gave it to the teachers. They were extremely grateful.”

The school believes such initiatives allows students to engage with their communities from an early age and learn valuable lessons about compassion, teamwork, and the impact of giving back.