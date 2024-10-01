Commission’s terms of reference drafted

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook], Francis Puleiwai

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that the terms of reference for the Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations made by former Acting Deputy Commissioner, Francis Puleiwai are in draft form and will soon be formulated and released.

In a recent interview Puleiwai claims that senior government members, including ministers and deputy prime ministers, interfered with investigations against them.

Rabuka says that it can be a commission, or it can be an investigation.

“Terms of reference have been formulated, and the composition of the commission that will investigate is being made up now.”

The Prime Minister stresses that there is an act regarding the commission of inquiry, and it will be established.