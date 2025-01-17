COI seeks second extension to deadline

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali will be seeking a second extension to its deadline.

This as the inquiry concluded on its eleventh day and the COI is about to end its second week.

The Inquiry was granted a first extension which will end on January 31st.

Senior Barrister assisting the Commissioner, Janet Mason

Senior Barrister assisting the Commissioner, Janet Mason says the likely extension is due to the 27 witnesses that are remaining to front the commission.

Mason says Attorney General Graham Leung took the stand yesterday with the remaining FICAC investigators.

“It was good to have a witness that wasn’t taking days and days and then we returned to the second of the five witnesses. Tomorrow we will be starting with the Speaker of the House. Now he is being called in his capacity as the President of the Court of Appeal and as a person on the JSC.”

Mason adds that so far they have been able to question about 10 witnesses.

Today the Speaker of the House will appear before the COI at Veiuto, Suva.

Mason adds that they are in the process of requesting an extension to the 31st January deadline that they had put forth last week.