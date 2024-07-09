Close to 2,100 marijuana plants seized in recent raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More plants believed to be marijuana have been discovered in the Northern Division.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu says that consistent efforts of reducing the supply of green drugs targeting cultivators continues, resulting in a number of farm raids in recent days.

ACP Driu says a raid conducted yesterday in the Tacilevu area resulted in the seizure of close to 400 plants believed to be marijuana.

The owner of the farm is yet to be located as investigations continue.

In another raid in the Waisagavuna area, two farms were raided resulting in the seizure of close to 1,700 plants believed to be marijuana.

Efforts are now underway to identify the owners of the two farms.

ACP Driu says the Fiji Police’s focus is on supply reduction and operations are focused on reducing white and green drugs in all five policing divisions.