Climate change threatens Serua villages

Villages in Serua are increasingly concerned that climate change could severely impact their village and traditional burial sites.

Navutulevu village leader, Uraia Ratulevu, emphasized the vulnerability of his village, which is situated near the coastline.

Ratulevu says the villagers of Navutulevu continue to do everything within their means to protect their village while awaiting assistance from relevant authorities.

“The recent flooding has severely impacted our community. Almost everything was swept away by the floodwaters, including the cassava from our farms. These are some of the challenges we are currently facing. Therefore, we are seeking assistance from the relevant authorities to help rebuild the bridge and either widen the river next to our village or create a new one to address this issue effectively.”

Similarly, Vunaniu Village leader Ratu Keni Bukarau highlighted that flooding remains a significant issue for his community, affecting the lives of the villagers.

He noted that many villages in the Serua province are susceptible to the adverse effects of climate change.

The villagers are determined to continue their efforts to combat climate change for their safety and the preservation of their homes and heritage.