Climate change poses economic risks

Sailosi Ramatu stands in the water where his house once was, before rising sea levels forced the Fijian village of Vunidogoloa to be moved to higher ground. (Foreign Correspondent: Craig Hansen)

Climate change remains a major threat to Fiji’s economy, with rising sea levels and more frequent natural disasters putting it at risk.

Pacific Islands Forum’s Senior Economic Adviser Denton Rarawa has warned that a single disaster could erase years of economic progress.

He highlights the urgent need for resilience in the face of these challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are taking this issue to a special forum, economic ministers meeting in March in Tonga to approve the legal treaty to set up this facility. Also, a lot of work is going on in terms of insurance services.”

Rarawa states that the Pacific Resilience Facility, helps communities prepare for climate impacts and strengthens their ability to cope with disaster.

He is also calling for continued efforts to build resilience and improve insurance services across the region, to help protect people and businesses from the financial damage caused by natural disasters.