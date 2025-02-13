Climate change impacts food resources

[Photo Credit: aad]

As climate change intensifies, the Pacific Islands face a growing food security crisis.

Small island nations, including Fiji, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands, are experiencing increasingly unpredictable food sources.

Pacific Island students spearheaded the effort to secure a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice to hold polluters accountable for their contribution to climate change impacts.

Vishal Prasad, Director of the Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change, speaking at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference’s Digital Media Workshop, says the region faces increasing climate anomalies.

“So, across the region we’re seeing sea level rise impacting communities, forcing them to relocate, impacting food security, water, and just affecting the culture and traditions of people that have lived beside oceans, beside these shorelines for as long as they can remember.”

He added that Pacific youth expressing issues important to their people demonstrates the need for immediate action.

Although the future of food security in the Pacific is uncertain, the call for urgent action on climate change impacts is clear.