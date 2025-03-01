Clean drinking water for islanders

[Source: Supplied]

The successful upgrade of water systems in four communities on Rabi Island has drastically improved water accessibility.

This issue was addressed by Habitat for Humanity Fiji, with funding from the New Zealand High Commission through a new water access initiative.

The initiative aims to provide 24-hour water access to over 800 people with a focus on supporting women, children and people with disabilities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Previously, communities such as Tiburaro, Tabwewa Meang, and Kesukesu faced limited water access, only two to three hours a day while others had to trek long distances to fetch water from polluted sources, posing serious health risks.

Financial constraints had also hindered the upkeep of existing water systems, worsening the problem.

With a grant of $80,000, Habitat Fiji installed a new system in Tiburaro and upgraded others, ensuring up to 24 hours of water supply daily.

The project also created Rabi Island’s first Water Committees, empowering residents to manage and maintain the systems.

These committees have received financial literacy training to help sustain the system’s long-term.

The initiative has dramatically improved daily life on Rabi Island, easing the burden of water collection and providing communities with a reliable, safe water source.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.