Churches support cancer awareness month

Churches in Fiji are increasing efforts to address community health concerns, with venues like the World Harvest Center in Nasinu offering space for cancer screenings during Cancer Awareness Month.

These initiatives are raising awareness of critical health issues affecting the population.

World Harvest Center church member, Dr. Litia Narube, shared the importance of churches taking a holistic approach to health.

While spirituality remains central, Dr. Narube stresses the need to address physical and emotional well-being as part of the church’s mission.

“Our Church is fortunate to offer more than just spiritual guidance; we aim to provide services that focus on the overall health of the congregation.”

She adds that by addressing health issues from the pulpit, churches can make them more relevant and accessible to all.

This approach helps connect the community with health challenges, raising awareness and empowering individuals to take action for better health.

Dr. Narube emphasizes that through this initiative, churches play a vital role in bridging the gap between spiritual and physical care in Fiji.

A health expo was held at the World Harvest Center, organized by the Fiji Cancer Society and Women’s Fund Fiji, providing resources and information to help the community address key health issues.