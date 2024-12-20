Church urges members to uphold Christian values this festive season

President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou has warned that any members of the clergy found breaking policies agreed to at their annual conference, will be suspended.

He also called on members to help restore the true meaning of Christmas, ensuring Christian values are upheld throughout the festive season and into the new year.

Rev Turagavou emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles endorsed during their annual conference, which included a cigarette ban for all reverends and a reduction in the consumption of kava.

Article continues after advertisement

He said those found breaching the agreed rules would face suspension for some time, underlining the importance of compliance with the guidelines.

“We must be mindful of these simple rules. This festive season, we must avoid letting unnecessary behaviors control us, as we strive to rebuild the image of Christ within our communities.”

The church’s call comes as part of an effort to promote a stronger focus on spiritual values during the holidays, encouraging both reverends and lay members to reflect the true spirit of Christmas.

The Methodist Church president is urging all members to approach the holiday season with a renewed commitment to living out these values, ensuring that the essence of Christ’s message remains at the forefront of their celebrations.