Church leaders call for deep reflection this Easter

Veneration of the cross at the Good Friday mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva

As Christians in Fiji and around the world mark Good Friday today, church leaders are calling on people to reflect on the real meaning of Easter.

They say Easter is not just a religious tradition, but a personal invitation to live with faith, hope and purpose.

Head of the Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong states that Easter is a time for believers to look inward and reconnect with their faith.+

Head of the Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

He explains that Christ’s sacrifice on the cross is more than a historical event, it continues to speak to the struggles, pain, and hopes of today’s world.

“This is a time to pause, to reflect, and to let the meaning of the cross shape how we live. The journey from sin to salvation is one we must walk every day.”

The Archbishop says Holy Week is also a time for spiritual renewal, a chance to step away from life’s distractions and remember the true purpose of Christ’s suffering and death.

According to Archbishop Chong, the cross is not only a symbol of pain, but a powerful reminder of love, forgiveness and the opportunity to begin again.

With Easter Sunday approaching, church leaders say this sacred time marks a fresh start a journey from darkness to light and from old habits to renewed lives rooted in faith.

At the Christian Mission Fellowship International (CMFI) service today, over 100 young people took part in a special Good Friday programme.

Through drama and song, they shared the story of Jesus’ journey to the cross, moving the congregation to tears and reflection.

Youth leader Mosese Seru said the young people were fully prepared spiritually, mentally and physically to deliver a powerful message.

CMF Youth leader Mosese Seru

He encouraged other youths to remain strong in their faith and surround themselves with people who support their spiritual growth.

“Our identity is in Christ alone. He did it then, and He’s still doing it today.”

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou also shared a powerful message, reflecting on Christ’s final words on the cross: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

He said these words carry deep meaning for Fiji and should encourage people to reflect on where it stands and how it can move forward.

“It is time for Fiji to reflect and to rise. Only when we fully rely on God can we find the strength to heal and grow.”

Good Friday marks the day Jesus Christ was crucified. Christians believe his death was a sacrifice to save humanity from sin.

