Church expands role in student wellbeing

The Methodist Church says it is ready to provide more chaplains to schools to help guide students through growing challenges.

Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou is responding to increasing social issues in schools.

He says the Church is offering stronger support through its chaplaincy program.

Dr. Turagavou states that early intervention is critical and believes the Church can play a key role in shaping values, building resilience, and offering emotional and spiritual support where it’s needed most.

“There are principles we can help with, especially in our effort to groom to help our young leaders of tomorrow.”

He says while they are now providing the service to government schools, the church will welcome the invite from non-government schools.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro acknowledges the support they have received from the church.

“The Ministry of Education has reinstated chaplains at 13 government schools to provide emotional and spiritual support. This initiative supports them to prepare for a successful future.”

The Methodist Church believes its partnership with the Education Ministry will offer long-term solutions to growing student behavioural issues by focusing not only on discipline but on strengthening the moral and emotional foundations of Fiji’s youth.

