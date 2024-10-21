CHOGM lends an ear to vulnerable Pacific Island Countries

[Source: Supplied by Samoa Capital Radio]

The voices of people who are vulnerable to challenges in Fiji and other Pacific Island countries have been lent an ear at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa.

Over 3000 delegates from 56 countries in the Commonwealth convene at the first-ever CHOGM to be held in a Small Island Developing State in the Pacific.

In her address at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Fiame Namoi Mata’afa says the commonwealth has always championed the interests of Pacific Island countries.

“United by history and driven by the future, we come together to find solutions to global challenges, from climate change to economic uncertainty, from social justice to technological advancement.”



Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Namoi Mata’afa [Source: Supplied by Samoa Capital Radio]

Mata’afa says the commonwealth also advocates for the hope of children rising with changing tides, who are central to the discussion on peace and prosperity.

She says the gesture acknowledges the voices of children and youth, who represent sixty percent of the population of countries from the Commonwealth.

Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says the event is an opportunity for genuine conversation as Fiji strives to promote an Ocean of Peace.

The heads of government under the commonwealth have been urged to listen to the cry for help through the platforms for youth, women, and people at CHOGM.