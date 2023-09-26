[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government of Fiji and the People’s Republic of China partnership remains intact and stronger than before.

This was confirmed by the protocol officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rosa Dalituicama, during the 74th-anniversary celebration of the founding of the People’s Republic of China last night.

Dalituicama says that Fiji and China have enjoyed close relations since 1975, with cooperation across sectors guided by shared aspirations and common interests in achieving sustainable development aspirations.

“Our partnership has been guided by shared aspirations and common interests towards a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual trust and respect.”



China’s ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian.

China’s ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says that China-Fiji relations and cooperation emphasize China’s commitment to cooperation and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jian says that China is also committed to encouraging more Chinese enterprises to invest in Fiji, carrying out cooperation in gray infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, and low-carbon technology, and increasing the import of high-quality products from Fiji.

“Looking ahead, China and Fiji will continue to be good brothers with shared stances as those developing countries in Asia-Pacific countries. China will work with Fiji to practice true multilateralism and firmly uphold the international system, and the rest of the fleet will resist all attempts because of a new cold war.”

The Republic of China is also committed to the protection of our blue ocean, its safeguard, and combating climate change.