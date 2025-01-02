Child dies in Nadi vehicle ejection

Police are investigating the death of a child from Sabeto who was thrown from a moving vehicle yesterday.

The incident took place when the child, along with other youths was traveling in the back tray of a carrier truck along Natadola.

As the vehicle drove over several potholes, the child was ejected and landed on the tarsealed road.

Despite being rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, the child later passed away.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu expressed his sadness over the incident and said it was imperative for people to adhere to road rules.

He said that while police maintain a strong presence on the roads, such tragic incidents still take place due to some drivers’ failure to take responsibility for their passengers’ safety.

He said that despite continuous calls for road safety and police patrols, the responsibility ultimately lies with the drivers.

The child’s body is at Sigatoka Hospital, awaiting a post-mortem examination.