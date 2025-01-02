News

Child dies in Nadi vehicle ejection

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 2, 2025 11:14 am

Police are investigating the death of a child from Sabeto who was thrown from a moving vehicle yesterday.

The incident took place when the child, along with other youths was traveling in the back tray of a carrier truck along Natadola.

As the vehicle drove over several potholes, the child was ejected and landed on the tarsealed road.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite being rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, the child later passed away.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu expressed his sadness over the incident and said it was imperative for people to adhere to road rules.

He said that while police maintain a strong presence on the roads, such tragic incidents still take place due to some drivers’ failure to take responsibility for their passengers’ safety.

He said that despite continuous calls for road safety and police patrols, the responsibility ultimately lies with the drivers.

The child’s body is at Sigatoka Hospital, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Child dies in Nadi vehicle ejection

Virgin Australia crew advised to stay in hotel after Nadi incident

Consumer goals for the New Year

Turaga calls for hope and humility

Aussie airline crew attacked amid NYE partying in Fiji

Rabuka urges drivers to be responsible

New Year’s celebration focus on children’s safety

Surge in domestic violence cases

Mental health concerns mounts for nurses

Red Cross trains youth on climate preparedness

Pilot program in prisons aims to break drug cycle

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute

In New Orleans truck attack, FBI looking at a range of suspects

Gareth Southgate, Sadiq Khan, Keely Hodgkinson named in Britain's New Year honours

South Korea's presidential aides offer to resign amid political crisis

Ravouvou signs extension with Bears

Arsenal beat Brentford to close gap on Liverpool

Rainibogi to level up in 2025

Women’s RWC 2025 will be ‘younger, more inclusive, more vibrant’

South Africa seeking ruthless edge against Pakistan in second test

Ministry warns parents and guardians

Police calls for heighted supervision

Nepal's kung fu nuns kick off reopening of nunnery to public after five years

Myanmar says 2024 census shows population of 51.3 mln

Three arrested for drug possession

Men's netball invited for Australia tourney

Fijiana eager to host Wallaroos

Police reflect on 2024 journey

Carey backs paceman Starc to win fitness race ahead of final test

NFA warns of fire risks during festive season

Ministry expands capabilities

Messi's real estate trust debuts in Spain with 223 mln euro market cap

Kite-making picks up in India's Gujarat as harvest festival nears

Taiwan president wants exchanges with China, sees lack of goodwill

Ivory Coast president says French forces to withdraw

Rare tigresses earn social media fame as stars of Thailand zoo

SCC partners with police to monitor hotspots

Lomani calls on Fijians to care for each other this festive season

Rabuka calls for reflection and unity

Suva Volleyball reflects on past year, looks ahead with anticipation

Cowboys release veterans

Likucokocoko joyfully welcomes her baby boy

New coach Murray misses Djokovic opener but offers advice from the slopes

Villages celebrate New Year's Eve with reflective twist

Police recover body of 10-year-old

US hits Russian judge with sanctions over human rights

Dutch discover rare 500-year old wooden shoe

Tourists enjoy last days of patio heaters on Barcelona's terraces

US military appeals court says plea deals related to 9/11 attacks may proceed

PM vows healing, unity amid 2025 challenges

Over 100 officers manage Suva festive crowds

Seipua sets eyes on Mini Games

Fijians welcome 2025 with joy

Heavy rain alert in force

Right coaching style shape the future, says Miller

DPM Prasad calls to embrace unity

Olympic medallist Dabrowski played season after cancer surgery

Amorim says Man United could be in relegation battle

Healthcare boost for sugarcane farmers

South Korea court approves arrest of President Yoon in martial law investigation

Archbishop calls for reconciliation and forgiveness in 2025

Tribunal report to be made public after President’s review

SCC expresses safety concerns

Kamikamica urges Fijians to celebrate responsibly

New Hyperbaric Chamber to cut amputation rates

Finance literacy important says Lomani

Communities celebrate New Year with hope and anticipation

Summer's first case of mosquito-borne virus detected

Young runner finds passion for tracks

Broadway and sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87

Melbourne defeat brings fresh calls for Rohit, Kohli to exit test arena

Amorim says Man United could be in relegation battle

SCC announces staff welfare policies

Rain threatens new year party for east coast revellers

Anne-Marie muses 'hardest year' after husband acquitted

Pryde calls for suspension lift and report release

Ketenilagi is new FRA CEO

Cane growers to benefit from hospital deal

South Korea trying to quickly identify bodies from Jeju Air plane crash

Ravai to pass down knowledge to younger players

Church promotes health and positive leadership

Simon Cowell makes death vow

Fiji Finals and Drua-Reds clash schedule collision

Kumi fights climate change with mangroves and smart fishing

Council boosts efforts against unethical practices

Miller reflects on a year of growth for Fiji Athletics

Students urged to remain focused

Festival drug arrests as pill testing trial starts

Authentic leadership trumps perfection, expert says

Hain Celestial must face arsenic claim in baby food labeling lawsuit

Unity key to uplifting communities, says Radrodro

PRF calls for inclusive solutions

Cavubati makes League One debut for Urayasu D-Rocks

Ipswich win at home in Premier League for first time since April 2002

Series heads to Sydney decider after MCG epic

Nausori robbery suspect on the run

Man United end miserable month with 2-0 home loss to Newcastle

Heavy rains expose drainage failures

Climate-hit villages called to act

Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

Bruce Willis' wife feels 'heaviness' on anniversary

Lamptey rescues point for Brighton at Aston Villa

South Korea orders airline safety probe after worst domestic crash kills 179

Police response to a Suva nightclub brawl clarified

FSC to expand sporting competition

Fiji faces LTDD threat

Athletics off-season program lays foundation for future athletes

Fiji struggles with resource shortage in drug fight

Coral Coast 7s receives major sponsorship boost

Training gaps affect patient safety, says FNA

Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw

Unbeaten UCLA remains atop women's Top 25 poll

Ministry warns against use of bamboo guns

Prasad pays tribute to late Indian Prime Minister

Resort supports local artists

Tabuya given a chance to explain her case

Beyonce's mother defends NFL half-time performance

South Korea orders air safety probe after the country's worst crash kills 179

Diddy 'had meltdown in prison over Christmas'

PM challenges North civil servants

LPG prices to increase from January 1st

Vusu Raiders call for justice

More affected families to receive food ration

Netball Fiji nears decision on new CEO

Flood impacts subsistence farmers

South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law

Tabuya's next move sparks leadership debate

Exciting year ahead for weightlifting Fiji

Drowning warning after couple dies saving daughters

Sara Arfeen Khan threatens to take legal action against Bigg Boss

Australia-India smash Bradman-era crowd record at MCG

Flood affected residents face water disruptions

Drug link for latest man to 'end up dead on the street'

PM tours Korotasere road project

NDRMO lifts movement restrictions

Movie Review: Boxer Claressa Shields’ story is told in ‘The Fire Inside’

Nicole Kidman commands the erotic office drama ‘Babygirl’

Bouncer arrested in alleged nightclub brawl case

Veredamu instrumental in home win for Perpignan

Flood damage assessed as evacuees return home

Council advocates for better food labeling

Partnership bearing fruits

Robust benchmarks for tourism next year

Remote airstrip used in spycraft cocaine smuggling plot

Choose passion, not peer pressure: TSLS

New TaeKwonDo Club focuses on discipline and personal growth

Resort adopts sustainable practices

‘Sonic 3' and ‘Mufasa’ battle for No. 1 at the holiday box office

Team to march into camp

Financial help on its way as bushfires hit livelihoods

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is “huge fan” of Allu Arjun

Gauff draws first blood for USA in nervy United Cup win

Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies at 100

Four evac centres remain active

Flood warnings and alerts cancelled

Snoop Dogg thrills the crowd in the bowl that bears his name

Fiji pledges $1m aid support for Vanuatu

The Family Man 3 shoot wraps up

Israeli forces order new evacuation of besieged northern Gaza town

Fiery plane crash kills 179 in worst airline disaster in South Korea

Tropical Disturbance moves through Fiji

Lead by action not words says Lomani

PM outlines community-based development plans

First trial impresses Elder

Azerbaijan president says crashed plane was shot at from Russia

Rabada’s heroics take South Africa to World Test Championship final

Better governance needed for village progress

Final round of Employment Act review

Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear

Forest out-fox Everton in battle without the ball

Youth programs cement India-Fiji connections

Ouattara rescues point for Bournemouth with late equaliser at Fulham

Exeter beat Gloucester to claim first win of season

Spurs held 2-2 by Wolves in exciting clash

Crystal Palace beat Southampton 2-1 to secure second home win

Ministry urges hygiene practices to prevent waterborne diseases

Empower Pacific provides psychological first aid

Nottingham Forest rise to second after 2-0 win at Everton

Kamikamica pushes for sustainability in cooperative

At least 124 dead after South Korean airliner crashes, explodes in fireball

Vusu Raiders express disappointment over nightclub brawl

Ditoka urges Fijians to follow advisories and prepare

Stino can’t wait to get back on the field

Carbon monoxide suspected in model Dayle Haddon death

Tabuya to face PAP hierarchy tomorrow

PM Rabuka meets Salote Radrodro

Sabola’s Bordeaux leads Top 14

PM tours Vanua Levu road project

Seven evacuation centers shelter 348 people

Chess great quits after being told to wear jeans

Corica heralds Auckland response as A-League newcomers pull clear

Joel Corry keen to release Kylie Minogue collaboration

Thousands protest in Georgia ahead of political showdown

Peaky Blinders film director says it "won't be the end"

At least 28 dead in fiery aircraft crash in South Korea, Yonhap reports

Cokanasiga double in big Bath win

Brawl aftermath sees two still unconscious

Maqala and Tagi’s Bayonne shines again

Flood, rain warnings for Fiji as TD01F lingers

Man dies after bitten by shark while fishing