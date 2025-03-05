Catholics embrace Lent with prayer, fasting, and charity

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

As Catholics around the world begin the solemn observance of Lent, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong reminds the followers that this season is a time for prayer, fasting, and acts of charity.

Father Peter Loy Chong says it’s a 40-day period to draw closer to God by sacrificing some of the things we hold dear in order to reflect on life’s deeper meaning.

Archbishop says Lent marks the 40-day period leading up to Easter, a time when Christians are encouraged to reflect on their spiritual journey, repent, and seek reconciliation.

He spoke of how Lent offers an opportunity for individuals to embrace the fullness of life, despite the challenges of human nature.

“We are often more affected by our emotions and feelings, which can lead us astray. In the Church, we call these distractions sins, and this is why the Church emphasizes the importance of fasting and reflection. By setting aside these holy times, we are reminded to seek peace and grow closer to God.”

The Archbishop also reflected on the shared spiritual practices across different faiths.

“Whether we are Christians, Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, there is a universal desire for something more, for a deeper connection with God. During Lent, as we engage in prayer, fasting, and charity, we invite God to fill us with love, peace, and a greater sense of purpose.”

Lent began this year with Ash Wednesday, which also marked the start of Ramadan for many Muslims, another period of fasting and reflection in the Islamic calendar.

Archbishop Chong noted the significance of these overlapping religious observances, reminding the faithful of the importance of spiritual unity and the shared quest for divine guidance in their lives.

