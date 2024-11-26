Camp give vulnerable boys a second chance

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Children in collaboration with Inspire Pacific, has successfully concluded a transformative four-week camp designed to rehabilitate and empower at-risk boys in Fiji.

This groundbreaking program provided a safe, structured environment where boys developed essential life skills, emotional resilience, and a sense of accountability.

Through physical challenges, group counselling, and creative activities, the boys were equipped to navigate personal and social challenges.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

One-on-one counselling sessions offered tailored guidance, while team-building exercises fostered community and mutual support.

Parents also participated in specialized workshops to create healthier home environments, strengthening family connections.

Funded by the government of the People’s Republic of China, this initiative forms part of a larger effort to reduce street dwellings and empower young boys to become productive members of society.