Call to harvest for cane farmers as rainy season looms

Sugarcane farmers have been urged to harvest their canes before the rainy season begins.

This as the Fiji Sugar Corporation, the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, and the Sugar Cane Growers Council believe that there is still a lot to be harvested.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Deputy Chief Executive Prem Naidu says an estimated 1.6 million tonnes of cane are supposed to be harvested and crushed this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt claims that only over half a million tonnes of sugar cane have already been harvested and crushed.

Dutt says the rainy season is likely to begin from next month onward, and cane farmers should know this.

He calls on farmers to take full advantage of the fine weather conditions prevailing in all cane belt areas and make no delays in harvesting cane.