Cadet programs to be mandatory in training centers: Saukuru

Cadet pass-out parade programs will now be mandatory in all youth training centers and institutions around Fiji.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru while officiating at the first ever Nabala and Naleba Youth Training Centers passing out parade held at Sukanaivalu RFMF Barracks in Labasa.

The program will also serve as a platform for upholding the values of discipline, integrity, and services amongst youths in communities.

58 students from both Naleba and Naqere Youth training centers were part of this pioneering and historical occasion.

“By joining the cadets, you have embraced the notion of patriotism and love for your country, discipline, duty, honor, integrity, honesty, and the wonderful principle of service that we must always place at the center of our national life. Not all of you will be carpenters or farmers; some will even serve in forces. No matter what, remember to always serve and give back something for your country.”

Saukuru says that implementing a cadet program in youth training centers will be a great and effective disciplined asset.

Parade Commander Joeli Yabaki has acknowledged the initiative by the Ministry and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, which serves as a guiding principle for youths in terms of teamwork, discipline, and time management.

Meanwhile, today’s passing out parade also marks the first ever school or institution cadet parade to be held inside a RFMF camp, which shows the great and positive commitment and collaboration Fiji is focusing on in assisting youths.