Cabinet endorses review of key maritime legislation

The Cabinet has officially endorsed the review of critical maritime legislation aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

The legislative review will focus on three key acts including the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Act 2009, the Maritime Transport Act 2013 and its subsidiary legislation and the Ships Registration Act 2013 and its subsidiary legislation.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Act 2009 established MSAF with the mandate to implement the provisions outlined in the Maritime Transport Act 2013 and the Ships Registration Act 2013.

This review is essential to strengthening the functions of MSAF and ensuring that it can effectively oversee maritime safety, transport, and registration in Fiji.

This will also contribute to the overall safety and efficiency of maritime operations within the country.

