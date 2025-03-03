Bulitavu calls for bipartisanship

[File Photo]

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu told members of parliament that this is their moment to embrace bipartisanship.

Bulitavu, who was an opposition MP before becoming independent and now a member of the Cabinet, says what he follows is a new brand of leadership.

He says this leadership includes working across the floor.

The minister urges Opposition MPs to work together on key national issues.

“For instance, should the Constitution Amendment Bill be reduced for the first reading, we have the opportunity to work across the floor before proceeding to the second reading. We can invoke Standing Order 129 to establish a special parliamentary committee to conduct public consultation and report back to parliament.”

Bulitavu cited that the leader of the opposition should consider this path if he is really serious about working across the floor.

The minister says this approach ensures national interests take precedence over political division.

He says these matters transcend party lines and demand collective commitment entrusted with Fiji’s future.

