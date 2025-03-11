Bula Coffee empowers rural women

Bula Coffee’s wild coffee harvesting initiatives are making significant strides in engaging rural women and communities in Sigatoka.

Founder Luke Fryette believes Fiji is set to make a major impact on the global coffee stage, thanks to the exceptional quality of our local beans.

Starting with just one family picking coffee beans, Fryette says the operation has expanded significantly, now employing numerous families in the region.

“We really wanted to start as a way for people in the highlands to generate income. That’s the main reason behind it.”

The company faces challenges, particularly regarding road infrastructure as they harvest coffee beans from the interior farms in Sigatoka.

Since its inception in 2008, Bula Coffee has thrived in the local market, competing successfully against imported coffees and establishing itself as a leader in Fiji’s coffee industry.

