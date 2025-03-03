Budget preparations in full swing

[Photo: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says all budget submissions will be carefully reviewed.

The Finance Minister confirmed this morning that his Ministry is already receiving submissions from various Ministries.

He says some are asking for increased allocations.

He says preparation is in full swing and soon consultations with groups and stakeholders will begin.

The Minister says for the past two budgets, a lot has been achieved and this time around extensive planning is also being held.

“We focused a lot on the income side, we raised the minimum wage, we increased the salaries of the civil service, we focused on agriculture, we provided support to sugarcane farmers, and we increased social welfare allowances in the 2023-2024 budget.”

Professor Prasad is expected to deliver his budget address on the 27th of June.

He calls for stakeholders to make submissions saying that in the last two budgets, they accomplished a lot for the people, but much more remains to be done, and the upcoming budget will build on the progress made.

