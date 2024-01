Three people are dead, while a 12-year-old is missing at sea after the boat they were travelling in capsized at the Tuvuca Waters in Lau yesterday.

Police say 16 people left Tuvuca Island in the morning for Tavunuku Island and in the afternoon the villagers received a call that the boat that left in the morning had capsized.

On their way to Tavunuku Island, they were able to rescue 12 people.

The search is underway for the 12-year-old.