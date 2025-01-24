BDM services launched in Gau

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga officially launched Births, Deaths, and Marriages services at the Qarani Post Office in Gau, marking a milestone for the island.

Three residents were the first to receive their Birth and Marriage Certificates during the event.

A large number of villagers from across Gau gathered to witness the launch and to participate in a talanoa session with the Minister.

The discussions covered a variety of important issues, including business registration, land disputes, efforts to combat drug abuse, child protection, and government plans to improve road infrastructure on the island.

This event is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bring essential services closer to communities in rural areas.