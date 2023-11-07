BAT Fiji moving to effectively reduce carbon footprint

In a move to a more eco-friendly approach, British American Tobacco (BAT) Fiji is transitioning its curing barns from fossil fuel reliance to a more sustainable and eco-friendly process utilizing wood waste.

This transformation marks a significant milestone for the company, aligning with its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, specifically under the ‘Environment’ pillar.

Cluster General Manager for South Pacific at BAT Vadim Maksimenko expresses his enthusiasm for this achievement, highlighting the crucial role played by their innovative Project GreenEN.

Maksimenko says by substituting the traditional use of fossil fuels with discarded wood waste, they will effectively reduce its carbon footprint while advancing its sustainability agenda.

“In addition, BAT Fiji is reforesting 6 hectares of land in the Nausori Highlands with Fiji Hardwood, and nine landowning units. More than 2,600 pine and mahogany saplings have been planted to create a forest reserve.”

The implementation of Project GreenEN was not without its challenges, but through diligent efforts and a total investment of $1 million, the project was successfully completed in the third quarter of the current year.

He adds that this investment, although significant, is projected to yield substantial annual cost savings, estimated to reach up to $200,000.