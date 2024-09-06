Babies steal the spotlight at Friendly North festival

The Festival of the Friendly North hosted a delightful grandbaby show today, featuring 120 babies from communities and villages around Macuata.

This annual event, a favorite part of the festival is the only daytime activity organized by the committee for both contestants and the public.

The show also allows contestants to learn the importance of sustainable agricultural practices to ensure babies and children live a healthy lifestyle.

Miss Civil Service Vika Vakaruru, a dietician by profession says breastfeeding should always be recommended for mothers.

“My advice to the mothers is to continue breastfeeding till six months, and we can go beyond that. And please give the right food to your babies above six months, foods that are healthy and nutritious, that will help them to grow healthier and become better citizens of Fiji.”

Festival of the Friendly North president Zaheen Ibrahim was happy with today’s turnout as the Labasa Civic Center was buzzing with babies from 0 to 6 months, 7 to 12, 13 to 18, and 19 to 24 months old.

Tonight is the crowning of the 2024 Friendly North King before the float procession tomorrow and the crowing of the new Miss Friendly North on Saturday night.