Aviation key to Pacific growth: DPM Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

The Government recognizes that aviation is the life blood of connectivity for Pacific Island nations.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka says it is a fundamental sector to the economies, communities and the aspirations for growth and development.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji is privileged to host the 3rd Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting or known as RAMM in 2025.

The DPM says that hosting this meeting reaffirms Fiji’s leadership in steering meaningful conversations and initiatives in the region.

He adds that the Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting is a cornerstone event, uniting Pacific nations to collaboratively address challenges, identify opportunities, and shape the future of the aviation landscape.