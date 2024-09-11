Aviation academy investment a game changer: PM

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses that Fiji Airways continues to step up high, not only in aviation but also in its commitment to our people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new simulators and fixed training devices last night in Namaka, Rabuka states that the academy is more than just a training facility, it is a game changer for Fiji by providing world-class training for locals.

Rabuka praised the new facility as a beacon of opportunity, particularly for women who have historically been underrepresented in the aviation sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“The establishment of this facility right here in Fiji is a game changer. As Andre had alluded to, removing barriers that have traditionally limited the participation of women in this field. By providing world-class training locally, Fiji Airways is empowering more Fijians to pursue careers in aviation without the need to travel overseas. It not only supports gender diversity, but also standards our workforce, contributing to the overall socioeconomic development of our nation.”

The Prime Minister also states that the investment is also expected to generate numerous job opportunities, from instructors and engineers to support staff, contributing to economic growth and job creation in Fiji.

He highlights that the expansion of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy will act as a catalyst for economic activity, benefiting local businesses and supporting broader national prosperity.

Rabuka also emphasizes that the establishment of this facility shows the airline’s dedication to advancing the workforce and contributing to the overall socioeconomic development of our nation.

The Prime Minister adds that the academy is also anticipated to attract trainees and pilots from around the region and the world, further establishing Fiji as a center of excellence in aviation training.