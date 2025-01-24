Australian fined for unruly behavior

[Source: News.com.au/ Facebook]

69-year-old Australian, Stephanie Banks who allegedly misbehaved on Fiji Air-ways flight FJ871 from San Francisco to Nadi last Saturday has been slapped with a $500 fine by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Banks appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of unruly passenger behavior under the Fiji Civil Aviation Act.

She was released on $1000 cash bail and a stop departure order was issued against her.

Police earlier confirmed that the woman was intoxicated and causing a nuisance to passengers on board the flight.

A video published by news.com.au that was taken by flight attendants shows that a woman who was irate was thrashing and screaming.

It is alleged the woman’s comments towards the crew were ‘racist and vulgar’ in nature.

The video shows the flight attendants managed to restrain her, put her in the back seat of the plane and duct taped her mouth.

She was placed under the custody of Immigration Officials.

We have also sent questions to Fiji Airways regarding the matter.