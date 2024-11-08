The Nasinu Town Council will conduct a forensic audit to address serious financial mismanagement concerns from previous administrations.

Executive Chair Felix Magnus says the audit will examine financial records from 2018 to 2020.

He says this was ordered following the Auditor General’s reports, which raised major red flags regarding misuse of council funds.

Magnus is reaffirming the council’s commitment to accountability and responsible governance.

“The misappropriation of millions has compromised essential services, and the people of Nasinu have suffered. This audit will uncover the full extent of these issues, and we will take the necessary actions to make sure it never happens again.”

The forensic audit, supported by both the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Finance, will focus on cash controls, payroll, asset management, project oversight, and regulatory compliance, aiming to establish a solid foundation for financial integrity in future operations.

Magnus says their objective is to finally secure an unqualified opinion on Nasinu’s accounts, and are working relentlessly to achieve that.

He adds any cases of mismanagement will be referred for further investigation by the relevant authorities, including the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.