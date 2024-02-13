Arya Pratinidhi Sabha’s legacy commended

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran has commended the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji for its contributions towards education and nation building.

Kiran says that through DAV schools and University of Fiji the Sabha has helped pave the way for career development for thousands of children in Fiji over the years.

Kiran highlights this while officiating the 200th birth celebration of Maharshi Saraswati Dayanand.

She encouraged the Sabha to look into women’s leadership programs, reiterating that women leaders of the Sabha were inspirational during her childhood, however more recently women seem to be lagging behind in leadership roles.



The Assistant Minister says it is our duty to instill values in our children, assist young families in parenting programs and look after elders and people living with disabilities.

She highlighted that 90 percent of those in Age Care Homes are from our community and there is a need to educate our young on valuing the vulnerable.

Kiran says Maharishi Dayanand had a strong message of nondiscrimination which is crucial for nation building.

Marharshi Saraswati Dayanand was a philosopher and reformer of his time, who walked the path of truth and duty, advocating on issues such as anti-discrimination regardless of class and caste and the sensitive issue of girls’ education.