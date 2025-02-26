Artisans empowered to boost online sales

The growing demand for authentic, high-quality products has increased the need for strong online marketing skills.

To address this, the Fiji Arts Council, in partnership with the iTaukei Trust Fund Board, hosted an Online Market Training workshop today.

The initiative aims to help artisans effectively market their creations while safeguarding their cultural heritage.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the opening, TTFB Chief Executive Aisake Taito highlighted the importance of responsible use of online platforms to create opportunities for Fijian artisans.

“Now is the time to use these digital platforms to market your creations and artworks, ensuring that they maintain their cultural uniqueness and authenticity.”

Taito says harnessing the power of social media and digital platforms can help increase sales and contribute to the growth of our local economy.

Fiji Arts Council Director Maciusela Raitaukula says the two-day training will have speakers from agencies that are connected to this initiative.

“We are getting in biosecurity. We will be talking about compliance requirements that our artisans will have to fulfil if they are selling their products online, and internationally. We are also getting in FIRCA, from the Tax and Customs Unit, to speak on tax compliance issues as well for small businesses.”

The workshop provides artisans with the opportunity to build confidence, gain skills, and learn how to effectively navigate the online business world.

The workshop ends tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.