Another MP calls for better leadership

Opposition Member of Parliament, Joseph Nand.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Joseph Nand, claims the coalition government has lost public trust due to unfulfilled promises and poor performance.

Speaking in Parliament, Nand called for better leadership and action to address the various challenges faced by the people.

“The people of Fiji have lost faith, credibility, and respect in the coalition due to his inability to deliver what they promised during the campaign. Madam Deputy Speaker, the answers to all these problems they have created include disunity, poor economic growth, a high incidence of poverty, deteriorating law and order, abuse of human rights, and a lack of transparency and accountability.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nand raised issues in relation to the economy, and infrastructure, including water, roads, drainage, climate change, and challenges faced by farmers.

He also highlighted the water disruption issue, especially along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

What the coalition government delivered apart from false promises and attempts to resolve their own internal issues. It seems they are running out of innovative ideas and stamina to take the country forward.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to respond to this during his right of reply on Friday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad had earlier outlined the government’s key priorities for 2024, emphasizing infrastructure improvements, enhanced service delivery, and a more supportive business environment.

Prasad stated that addressing critical infrastructure gaps is at the forefront of the agenda.

He had said that the government would prioritize improving service delivery across all sectors.