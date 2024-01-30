Ample budget for new medical equipment: Prasad

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is adamant that the budget allocation for the Ministry of Health is sufficient to meet its needs.

The Ministry of Health received $92 million, and Prasad states it includes an allocation for the procurement of medical equipment.

The Finance Minister is responding to concerns about the procurement plan raised by medical staff.

Prasad stated that $5.7 million has already been committed, leaving a balance of $6.6 million specifically for new medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Prasad has also expressed concern over the historical neglect of maintenance and repair issues within the health sector.

“One thing you should know is that some of the machines and equipment that have not been working have not been repaired, and a proper program has not been in place for several years.”

Prasad also emphasizes the importance of effective planning to ensure the timely purchase and servicing of equipment.