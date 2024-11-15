Amend Act or no mining in province: Ratu Suliano

Namosi’s Paramount Chief, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, has issued a firm warning to the government regarding mining activities in the province.

This follows the Namosi Joint Venture project’s request last year of the renewal of its Special Prospecting License for an additional three years.

The SPL, which is currently on hold by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, allowing NJV to explore the potential for establishing a copper mine in the Namosi region.

Ratu Suliano stated that Namosi will not agree to any mining operations unless the government amends the Mining Act to ensure the province receives a majority stake in the revenue distribution.

He made it clear that he has already communicated this position to the Vanua, and he intends to reiterate it during the upcoming Bose Vanua meeting in December.

“I have made it clear to the vanua that if the Mining Act is not amended to grant us a fair share of the revenue, I will not allow any mining activities to take place in Namosi.”

The paramount chief emphasized that any discussions on mining could only proceed if the government makes the necessary changes to the law.

“If the Mining Act is amended to reflect our interests, we can begin discussions. But if not, I will not permit any mining to happen in our province. I will always prioritize the welfare of my people over external interests.”

Ratu Suliano’s stance highlights ongoing concerns within iTaukei communities regarding the fair distribution of natural resource revenues.

The Namosi province, rich in mineral resources, has long been wary of large-scale mining operations, fearing that without adequate compensation, the local population would bear the environmental and social costs without receiving a fair share of the profits.