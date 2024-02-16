Alleged M-PAiSA scammer granted bail

Lice Litia Mudunabole

A woman accused of fraudulently acquiring $402 in Back-to-School assistance through another person’s M-PAiSA account has been released on bail.

Lice Litia Mudunabole is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

She has been granted bail with strict bail conditions and a $500 non-cash bail of $500.

Article continues after advertisement

The Magistrate’s Court has ordered Mudunabole not to reoffend and not to interfere with witnesses while on bail.

She has also been asked to reside in a fixed address until the matter is solved.

Mudunabole has opted to engage a private counsel.

The matter has been adjourned to March 25th.