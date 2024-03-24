All schools will reopen tomorrow

All schools across Fiji will reopen and resume classes tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, says they have taken the decision following consultation with the National Disaster Management Office.

She says the decision to reopen school after such a calamity was not an easy one.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuruleca says the damage inflicted by the floodwaters on the main infrastructure around the country, like roads, bridges, and crossings, was extensive, impacting teachers, students, parents, and classrooms.

However, she says this adversity did not dampen their spirits, and their commitment to education and growth continues.

PS Education acknowledges the resilience and perseverance of all teachers, students, and parents during the recent school closure.

She says that as schools reopen tomorrow, they do so with a renewed sense of purpose and unity.

She is also reminding all school management, heads of schools, and teachers to ensure that their respective schools are clean and in operational condition as students return for classes.

The PS is also reminding heads of schools and teachers to adhere to the guidelines in the circular that was sent out last week, which outline strategies that can be adopted and implemented in schools to compensate for the lost teaching and learning time due to the recent adverse weather conditions that led to school closures in the past few days.