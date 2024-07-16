Alefsen calls for human rights focus in disaster interventions

There is an increasing need for humanitarian interventions to address human rights dimensions rather than focusing only on the financial and economic losses caused by disasters.

This was stressed by Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for the Pacific Heike Alefsen, while officiating at the Pacific Disaster Management Workshop.

She says that older populations, young children, and people residing in rural and maritime areas are left behind in terms of disaster management and response.

The Regional Representative, adds that poor engagement with vulnerable citizens and civil societies is a concern.

“This is caused by a number of factors, including a lack of awareness, perhaps a lack of strategies that include these groups in the first place, and also a lack of localization and the inclusion of civil society actors in disaster management plans.”

Alefsen says that through participating in the workshop, the humanitarian actors will be able to use a human rights-based approach in order to combat the challenges of disasters.

“But I’m saying this to make us raise awareness and also to make us aware once again that it is important to address those challenges and to use a human rights-based approach. This is also in line with the Interagency Standing Committee approach, which all the humanitarian actors have committed to.”

Chief Operating Officer for World Vision South Asia Pacific, Sarah Bearup, stresses the importance of educating the local communities regarding disaster risk and preparedness.

“It’s really about ensuring that the realities of local communities are communicated, that they have a voice to speak up about those challenges, and that we really are equipping people. And whether that’s governments making good decisions, that’s organizations building and strengthening capacity, or that’s faith leaders, it’s local community elders.”

She adds that the main purpose of the Pacific Disaster Management Workshop is to help build community resilience towards disaster risk management.