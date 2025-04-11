AG’s office stays out of DPP row

file photo

The Judicial Services Commission operates independently under the 2013 Constitution and the Attorney-General’s Office says it has no authority to interfere in its work.

This was in response to a public statement issued by Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde, who raised concerns about the delay in his return to office despite being cleared and reinstated by the President.

Pryde blamed the JSC for not acting on a second set of complaints lodged by Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva.

However, the Attorney-General’s Office said the JSC is an independent body under Section 104(8) of the Constitution and cannot be directed or controlled by anyone, except through a court of law or as prescribed by written law. This includes the Attorney-General.

The Office confirmed that it had received a letter from Pryde regarding the matter but stressed that the Constitution prevents it from intervening in the decisions of the JSC.

When asked whether it believes Pryde can resume duties without delay, the Attorney-General’s Office said the matter rests solely with the JSC and not with its office.

On the issue of Laisani Tabuakuro’s return to the Office of the DPP, the Attorney-General’s Office did not express support or opposition, stating that the ODPP has its own leadership and internal processes.

Pryde had criticised the decision to allow Tabuakuro back into the office, describing her conduct over the past year as inappropriate and damaging to the ODPP’s reputation. He said he had terminated her employment after deciding not to renew her probation.

Pryde also alleged that repeated efforts to contact the JSC had gone unanswered. He said he was waiting for a clear assurance from the JSC that he would not face another suspension or salary cut upon returning to work, adding that the ongoing delay is unfair and not in the public interest.

The Attorney-General’s Office reiterated that the independence of both the JSC and the ODPP must be respected and protected.

