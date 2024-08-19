Agriculture Ministry promotes farming to curb crime

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is emphasizing the importance of involving unemployed youths in farming activities as a strategy to combat the rising crime rate in the Northern Division.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, during the handover of a tractor to the Natabua Farmers’ Cooperative in Dogoru, Macuata.

Tunabuna states that statistics from the Fiji Police Force reveal a concerning increase in youth involvement in criminal activities, rising to 78 percent in 2024 from 72 percent in 2023.

He states that these figures indicate that many youths turn to crime as a means of supporting their livelihoods.

He stresses that engaging them in productive activities like farming is crucial in diverting them from illegal activities.

Tunabuna also encouraged youths to develop their skills through farming, which he believes can provide both personal growth and economic benefits.

The Assistant Minister adds that the new tractor will boost production and benefit other farmers in the area by offering affordable tractor-hire services.

Natabua Farmers Cooperative leader Sireli Lilo expressed gratitude to the ministry for its support.