AG announces ambitious law reform agenda

Attorney General Graham Leung has announced an ambitious law reform agenda

He stated this during the debate on the second reading of the 2024–2025 Appropriation Bill.

Leung says the agenda will be supported by a significant budget increase for the Fiji Law Reform Commission, which has been inactive for several years.

Independent MP Premilla Kumar raised concerns about the additional $200,000 allocated to the Commission, noting a substantial increase from last year’s budget.



Independent MP Premilla Kumar

Kumar questioned how the extra funds would be utilized, to which Leung responded that the majority would be spent on operations and hiring new staff.

According to Leung senior legal officers will be recruited to manage the government’s busy legislative schedule.

“The government has a very busy legislative agenda and the recruitment of senior legal officers will enable the Commission to carry out its work.”

Kumar also inquired about the utilization of the previous year’s $400,000 budget.

Leung assured that it was spent on operational costs and staff recruitment.

He emphasized that law reform is a complex and costly exercise, requiring professional lawyers who are expensive to hire.

The re-establishment of the Commission, he stated, has been costly but the expenditure is justified and will continue to be transparent.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad outlined the new budget, stating that it covers salaries and allowances for 12 positions, including the Chairman, Director, Senior Legal Officers and support staff.



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

He noted that although the Commission has a challenging role, its needs will grow with increasing legislative demands.

MP Faiyaz Koya asked about the $30,000 allocated for drafting laws.



MP Faiyaz Koya

Leung explained that while the Attorney General’s Office has a drafting unit, the allocation would cover additional assistance from consultants and technical advisers for urgent bills.

The funds, he adds will also cover the printing of laws and draft laws.

The Parliament agreed to the budget allocation for the Office of the Attorney General, paving the way for the Commission’s re-establishment and the advancement of Fiji’s legislative reform agenda.