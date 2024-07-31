Advancement has bad actors as well: Fong

The critical importance of balance and vigilance in the digital age is crucial for people to be aware of.

While opening the 5th Multidisciplinary Conference in Nadi today, ATH Chief Executive Ivan Fong focuses on the dual nature of technological advancements, highlighting both their potential benefits and risks.

While praising the rapid progress in technology Fong also cautions that with these advancements come significant responsibilities.

He told those present that it is up to each of us, as users, to exercise caution and remain vigilant while navigating the vast expanse of the World Wide Web.

“But all these connectivity options also open the door to some bad actors, you know, in the commercial space, they’re very frequent, although unreported cases of ransomware and fraud, you know, being conducted online, there’s cyberbullying that’s going on, and there’s also, you know, a lot of fake news that’s going on as well. So it’s up to us to work out how to use these things effectively and maintain the balance.”

Fong stresses that the internet’s dual nature means it can be a force for both good and ill.

He says there are always pros and cons to every technology and users must weigh these factors carefully and be mindful of how they engage with digital tools and platforms.

Experts from various fields are gathering to discuss how to harness technological advancements for positive outcomes while mitigating associated risks.