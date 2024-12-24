Acting COMPOL urges unity amid challenges

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says despite negative comments, the Fiji Police Force continues to show up and plays a critical role in maintaining law and order in the country.

Speaking at a Christmas thanksgiving service at Police Headquarters yesterday, he said that if the force did not exist, there would be chaos out there.

Fong Chew said despite all the challenges and negativity, the men and women of the Force continued to stand by him.

Article continues after advertisement

He told the men and women in blue that come next year, the challenges would remain, and urged all members of the Force to continue to play their roles.

The Acting COMPOL urged all the officers to support each other in moving the organization forward, and thanked his staff from the Commissioner’s Office, right down to all the units in the stations for their hard work.