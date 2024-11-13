Accident near Vitogo Police Post, passengers rushed to hospital

[Source: Supplied]

Passengers in a bus involved in an accident with another vehicle near Vitogo Police Post in Lautoka, were rushed to the Aspen Lautoka Hospital.

Police confirms that the accident occurred around 2.45pm along King’s Road, Vitogo.

It is alleged that a vehicle pulled out onto Vitogo Road and collided with a bus which was travelling from Lautoka towards Ba.

Police say due to the impact, the bus overturned sideways on the driver’s side.

Both drivers and passengers were rushed to the hospital, however, no information as to their condition has been received as yet.