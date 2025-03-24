445 artists to feature at Fiji Fringe Festival

The 2025 Fiji Fringe Festival, which will take place later this week, will feature 445 artists.

Founder and Director of Festivals Company and the Fiji Fringe Festival, Sharleen Ali says the event aims to create a platform where artists can experiment, express themselves, and connect with new audiences.

Ali says artist registrations have grown compared to previous years, with 400 artists participating last year.

“We saw performers push creative boundaries, audiences embrace fresh and diverse experiences, and most importantly, a community come together to celebrate the power of the arts.”

Ali adds that this year’s festival is set to be different from previous editions, with a range of workshops, including cultural and creative ones, alongside a wider selection of food stalls, offering a more diverse experience for attendees.

She adds that they will work with the Suva City Council and police to ensure everyone’s safety during the festival.

The festival will take place from March 29th to April 5th at the Suva Civic Centre.

