165 arrests made during weekend operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force made 165 arrests during weekend operations aimed at tackling both major and minor crimes.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says they cannot overlook minor crimes, such as drunk and disorderly conduct or public drinking, as this creates the false impression that these behaviours are acceptable because police lack the power to intervene.

Last weekend, divisional operations teams closely monitored busy city and town activities, working with nightclub operators and security personnel.

Unlawful possession of illicit drugs led to the arrests with 43 cases, followed by 25 assault cases.

Seven cases of criminal intimidation and seven aggravated robbery cases were also recorded.

Other offences included theft, resisting arrest, breaching domestic violence restraining orders, criminal trespass, and burglary.

Tudravu says nightclub operators and security personnel were reminded to strictly enforce closing hours in accordance with their liquor license conditions.

He stresses that maintaining consistency with the current approach is crucial for regaining public trust and confidence in the Force as law enforcers.

