162 road accidents recorded from January to October

The number of rescue operations by the National Fire Authority for road accidents has risen by six percent for the first 10 months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane revealed that there were 162 vehicle accidents that required rescue operations, compared to 153 in the previous year.

Sowane says the statistics are high, revealing that over a five-year period, the NFA has responded to 758 road accident rescue operations.

“This averages out to 185 road accidents a year.We urge all drivers to drive at a reasonable speed and stay within the national speed limit. When there is a road accident with injuries, please urgently call 910 so that our firefighters can quickly respond.”

Puamau says some recent fatal road accidents attended by firefighters are so gruesome, that some response team members needed trauma counselling after these incidents.

He adds a more concerning trend has been identified, where three recent accidents have involved accidents between buses and private vehicles.

Puamau says five people have lost their lives in these accidents within a period of 22 days.